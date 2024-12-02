OKEx, Settle Network roll out LATAM fiat gateway

Through Settle Network’s product, Latamex, OKEx users can buy Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) on the exchange with Argentine Peso (ARS), Brazilian Real (BRL), and Mexican Peso (MXN) using bank transfer directly. Settle Network is a digital assets settlement network which has a presence across Latin America for exchange and cross-border payments, providing interoperability between traditional and digital assets by leveraging financial infrastructures of LATAM countries.

Since the world economy has experienced setbacks for some time, people have begun to reflect on the problems in the existing financial system, among which unbankedness has become an unavoidable topic. Currently, about 2 billion adults worldwide do not have bank accounts and Latin America occupies a large proportion. Cryptocurrency has begun to play an increasingly important role in the field of financial services, according to the official press release.