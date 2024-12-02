OKEx expands DeFi offer, listing DIA and PNK

Currently, the exchange lists Decentralised Information Asset (DIA), an open-source platform for transparent, community-verified price oracles for DeFi applications, and Kleros (PNK), an open-source online platform for dispute resolution.

Exponentially growing DeFi protocols like Maker, Compound, Aave, and Synthetix requires oracles to deliver critical fundamental data, such as asset prices. These oracles are one of the essential building blocks for a DeFi ecosystem to function and grow, and they must meet the requirements of DeFi’s promise of transparency and independence, according to the official press release.

However, most DeFi products still lack a robust pricing-data solution and rely on nontransparent data sources, which creates substantial risks for investors because the methodologies of price processing by oracles are not clearly stated. DIA aims to provide trusted price oracles for DeFi applications, with transparent data sources and methodologies that are publicly accessible to everyone.

Kleros (PNK) is an open-source online platform for dispute resolution that uses blockchain and crowdsourcing to fairly adjudicate disputes.

OKEx now lists a total of 19 DeFi tokens.