OKCoin supports the Singapore dollar, while opening local office





Traders will also benefit from additional cryptocurrency spot pairs coming soon. The Singapore dollar joins the US dollar and the euro in OKCoin’s acceptance of fiat currencies. The company will also open an office in Singapore.

The company’s commitment is to work with governments and regulators around the world, therefore OKCoin’s support of the Singapore dollar aims to further its global reach. At the same time, the Monetary Authority of Singapore has made an effort to provide well-defined guidance to the crypto community, passing the Payment Services Act in 2020 to help digital payment token services understand and comply with regulatory standards. Also, with the opening of OKCoin’s new office in Singapore, the company plans on hiring local professionals to keep pace with its bold plans for the new location.



