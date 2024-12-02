OK Group to invest 140 million USD to set up a blockchain innovation centre

Furthermore, OK Group announced intentions to invest over 140 million USD in the centre to facilitate the blockchain adoptions with different industries. The first phase of this plan will include blockchain data research institution, blockchain innovation centre, and International blockchain innovation and entrepreneurship base.

The blockchain data research institution will put more emphasis on the development of key technologies and applications to empower the blockchain technology with the real adoptions.

Moreover, the establishment of Innovation Center will enhance the research and development of the blockchain underlying technology, facilitating the blockchain application scenarios including education, employment, healthcare, food safety, charity, etc.

Besides, the OK Group CEO introduced the offshore digital asset exchange labs, which will implement the research and development of digital asset exchange technologies to build the gateway for offshore digital assets around the globe.