ObjectTech enables Dubais govt to develop blockchain-based digital passports

Not only blockchain tech, but also biometric verification will be used for the government’s Immigration and Visas Department (GDRFA - General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs) project. The digital passports will allow seamless entry at Dubai Airport, permitting passengers to alight their aircraft and walk straight to baggage collection without stopping at the passport control.

Various international airports have been planning for seamless entry, according to EconoTimes. ObjectTech will be working closely with ISO on the standardization of blockchain technology, which is crucial for global identity system. Together with the GDRFA, the Dubai Government is committed to make Dubai Airport the most business and tourist friendly airport worldwide, the online publication continues.