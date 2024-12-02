NYNJA Group launches digital marketplace, cryptocurrency wallet app

The company is a cross-platform app that combines voice, text and visual messaging with business management and ecommerce features, all powered by its own financial ecosystem and cryptocurrency, NYNJACoin.

In development since Q1 2017, the company is currently in beta and the public token sale for NYNJACoin will launch on April 17, 2018.

The marketplace allows users to buy and sell goods and services internationally through an open API using NYNJACoin, its ERC20 standard cryptocurrency.

With NYNJACoin, users can also access exclusive groups and pay for proprietary in-group content such as licensed assets or timed consultations. Users can also earn NYNJACoin for viewing ads and sharing branded material like sticker-packs or coupons.

Each account can be organized according to the users social, consumer and business lives, and comes with a secure Ethereum wallet enabling users to transact freely within the app for fast international payment transfers without the need for external payment providers or internal platform fees.

The app also features scheduled messaging and translation. It is global, integrated across every platform and device, and lets users make free Internet calls and transfer calls to any phone. NYNJAs architecture features encryption of cloud data storage for saving messages, images and files.

At launch the app will be available on Android, iOS, and Web with native development of Mac, Linux and Windows versions to follow.