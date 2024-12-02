NYDFS grants BitLicense to Japanese Bitcoin exchange bitFlyer

The exchange said that receiving BitLicense is a major milestone. As a result the crypto company expands its business to the US, after a private beta in which it worked with 2,000 initial users, according to CoinDesk. bitFlyer first revealed its plans to expand to the US in August 2017 when it said that it has received the approval to operate in 34 states.

The NYDFS has approved bitFlyer USA to offer an online digital currency exchange and trading platform as well as provide custodial wallet services for the Bitcoin digital currency.