Nxchange acquires Bondex

This acquisition will expand Nxchange's tokenization and alternative asset trading offerings. Bondex has been fully acquired by Nxchange, but will continue to operate as an independent entity. According to an Nxchange representative, the company had wanted to make use of decentralized financing structures (DeFi) and now aims to provide innovative financing solutions for alternative investments.

Bondex provides a blockchain-based platform that companies can license to digitize their shareholder register and tokenize their stocks or bonds. The platform has functions for Know Your Customer (KYC)/ Anti Money Laundering (AML) processes for investor onboarding, payments, over-the-counter (OTC) trading, and fund management. Bondex will be based in the Nxchange headquarters in Amsterdam.