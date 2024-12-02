Nuvei partners with Visa to launch crypto debit cards

The rollout of the new cards aims to simplify the fiat-to-crypto process, which in turn would help consumers to use and spend the funds from their crypto earnings.

Simplex, a subsidiary of Nuvei, is a principal member of the Visa network and has an electronic money institutions (EMI) license in the European Union. Therefore, the crypto fintech firm has permission to release Visa cards and to provide its partner firms with an easy way to spend crypto coins anywhere Visa is accepted.