Nuvei partners with Mastercard for seamless crypto to fiat conversion







The new functionality from Nuvei provides a bridge between digital and traditional finance that can be spent via Mastercard's global network. This off-ramping solution is integrated directly into Nuvei's modular payment platform, delivering a simple, secure user experience.

The off-ramping process is designed to be rapid and user-friendly. Consumers can seamlessly convert a wide range of supported Digital Assets into fiat currency. They can then transfer the funds to their eligible Mastercard debit, credit, or prepaid card in near real-time, leveraging Mastercard Move’s money movement capabilities. No longer requiring third-party exchanges or money service businesses, this integrated solution simplifies transforming digital value into global spending circulation.

Officials from Nuvei said they're happy to collaborate with Mastercard to accommodate access liquidity and payments for digital asset holders. Their mission is to enable businesses and their customers to connect through payments, wherever consumers are and however they want to pay. Offering crypto off-ramps through their single integration aligns perfectly with this mission to facilitate frictionless transactions across the digital economy.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Mastercard explained that enabling choice in how consumers can engage in digital assets in a safe, simple, and secure manner in line with all relevant regulation is at the heart of their strategy in this space. Combining their global network of partners and digital solutions with Nuvei's advanced integration opens new opportunities and choice for businesses engaging in digital assets and consumers alike.

Nuvei's off-ramp solution with Mastercard is a new example of its strategy to connect the worlds of traditional payments, Open Banking and blockchain technology into one seamless experience.





What does Nuvei do?

Nuvei is a Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Its modular, flexible, and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk, and fraud management services.

Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies, and 700 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.