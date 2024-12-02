Nuri launches crypto savings plans

The plan focuses on recurring investing to minimise both volatility and the time users spend managing their finances over time. Customers may create a monthly savings plan for Bitcoin and/or Ether and select the day and amount according to their goals. Amounts can be anywhere above EUR 30 with a trading fee of 1%.

Users can select the savings plan in the app by going to the ‘Assets’ area in the Nuri app, selecting their wallet and setting a date on which the investment is automatically repeated every month for a fixed amount, regardless of the purchase price of the cryptocurrency.