Nuklai announces an integration with peaq

This collaboration aims to enhance the AI and data toolset available to DePINs on peaq, using Nuklai’s data infrastructure for improved machine learning, data processing, and monetization. According to the company press release, Peaq's ecosystem includes over 400,000 devices, vehicles, and robots, bridging blockchain technology with real-world industries. The integration with Nuklai is intended to support the development of the 'Economy of Things,' where both human and AI-driven entities create and exchange value through blockchain mechanisms.

The same source reveals that, in 2023, there were 15.1 billion IoT devices globally, expected to grow to 19.08 billion by 2025, producing 73.1 zettabytes of data. Despite this, 97% of organisations find it challenging to derive value from IoT data, as reported by Techreport.

Nuklai’s platform addresses this issue by consolidating fragmented data into a cohesive on-chain ecosystem. It focuses on enhancing raw data into valuable smart data, improving its utility for AI models. Nuklai’s platform is already used by enterprises for production efficiency, predictive analytics, and data monetization.

Peaq hosts over 25 DePINs across ten industries. Nuklai aims to enable these projects to better monetize and leverage their data resources. This integration follows Nuklai’s earlier partnership with Farmsent, a Web3 marketplace for farmers and businesses using peaq IDs, involving over 160,000 farmers to enhance data sharing in the food supply chain.

This collaboration is seen as a step froward for the IoT sector, facilitating secure and efficient data flows. It is expected to provide valuable AI and data tools to peaq’s ecosystem, benefiting both parties by leveraging the vast amounts of data generated by IoT devices and machines.