



This collaboration will explore synergies between the two companies, focusing on integration, mapping, and potential product development. Lightspark, known for its enterprise-grade entry point to the Lightning Network, offers software and services designed to facilitate near real-time, low-cost Bitcoin and fiat transactions. Their SDKs, APIs, and developer tools aim to streamline user experiences and optimise transaction efficiency.











The partnership is expected to enable Nu's product, engineering, and operations teams to concentrate on enhancing customer experiences without the complexities typically associated with managing large-scale Lightning implementations. This initiative is anticipated to result in a more cost-effective, faster, and secure financial experience for Nu's extensive customer base.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the Lightning Network, potentially expanding its reach and utility across Nu's network.





Nubank’s previous involvement in cryptocurrencies

Nubank has been a pioneer in the integration of cryptocurrencies into mainstream banking services in Latin America. In 2022, the bank took a significant step by announcing support for Bitcoin and Ethereum trading directly through its platform. This move was a strategic effort to position Nubank at the forefront of the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape, reflecting a broader trend among financial institutions to embrace blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

The initiative allowed Nubank customers to buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin and Ethereum within the Nubank app, making it one of the first major financial institutions in the region to offer such services. This integration not only provided users with easy access to digital currencies but also aligned with Nubank’s mission to democratise financial services by offering innovative and accessible financial solutions.

Nubank's foray into the cryptocurrency market was met with a positive response, attracting a significant number of new users interested in exploring digital assets. The bank’s user-friendly interface and transparent fee structure contributed to the growing popularity of its crypto services. By making cryptocurrencies accessible to a broader audience, Nubank played a crucial role in increasing crypto adoption among mainstream users in Latin America.