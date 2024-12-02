Nubank launches cryptocurrency swap tool

According to the announcement, this new functionality, integrated into the Nubank Cripto platform, streamlines currency exchanges by enabling direct swaps. This feature, commonly referred to as a “swap” in the crypto market, offers lower fees compared to traditional buying and selling with fiat currencies. Nubank is expected to gradually roll out the option to its customers within a few weeks. It can be accessed through the cryptocurrency section of the app by selecting the “Trocar” (Swap) button on the home screen. Additional token pair exchanges are planned for future updates.

Enhancing crypto asset strategies

Officials from Nubank explained that Swap is a highly requested feature by customers who are incorporating crypto assets into their financial strategies. Launching with USDC and four of the most popular cryptocurrencies provides a way for users to benefit from value growth while maintaining market exposure and enjoying lower fees than selling for fiat currency.





USDC, as a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, ensures a 1:1 value with the dollar. This makes it a more stable and secure option for crypto holders, as it experiences less price volatility compared to other cryptocurrencies and offers protection against inflation in local economies.





Nubank Cripto users already have access to a price alert tool that helps them track buying and selling opportunities for USDC, BTC, ETH, SOL, and UNI. The tool notifies users of price changes of 3%, 6%, or 9% within a 24-hour period, allowing them to respond quickly to market fluctuations.