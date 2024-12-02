Nubank expands its cryptocurrency platform's portfolio

Following this announcement, Nubank Cripto clients will have the possibility to access new coins, including the Cardano (ADA), Near Protocol (NEAR), Cosmos (ATOM), and Algorand (ALGO) tokens. These will complement Nubank’s crypto investment portfolio, which already has 16 other options, such as Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, USDC, and Ripple.

In addition, the initiative will reflect on the company’s commitment to offering a diversified crypto asset portfolio that is aligned with the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving market. Nubank will continue to expand its selection of tokens through 2025, as well as prioritise the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on Nubank’s expansion of its cryptocurrency platform portfolio

According to the official press release, the newly added tokens aim to optimise the overall customer experience, as each token has its own benefits. Cardano (ADA) represents one of the largest tokens on the market, bringing clients the benefits of speed and low transaction cost, while Near Protocol (NEAR) focuses on usability, scalability, and security challenges with improved features such as human-readable account names and dynamic sharing.

At the same time, Algorand (ALGO) represents a blockchain that focuses on the tokenization of assets, for low-cost, secure, and fast transactions, with a priority set on decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise adoption, in addition to offering staking opportunities for its users. Cosmos (ATOM) facilitates interoperability between multiple networks through the use of its Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol, aiming to ensure security and efficiency in asset transfers.