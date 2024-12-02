NPCI to build blockchain-based platform for secure transactions

The payments corporation is developing a distributed ledger technology (DLT) mechanism to provide a secure, tamper-proof database for various payment procedures, including UPI.

Vajra is a permissioned blockchain-based platform, which means only a registered party under the network administrator can be part of the blockchain network. There will be three types of nodes on the platform.

Clearing House node: Possesses admin rights for this platform and is maintained by NPCI. It will provide a root-authority-signed TLS certificate from the network’s permissions service to Participant nodes.

Notary node: Validates a transaction only if the Aadhar biometric is used for authentication. It will receive transactions only from the Clearing House node.

Participant node: Represented by the banks. These nodes can post, receive, and view transactions.

NPCI’s move to build blockchain-based solutions comes in at a time when digital payments are on the rise, thus making such transactions vulnerable to cyberattacks. There have also been reports of a massive spike in online banking frauds lately with fraudsters trying to steal money via UPI, a real-time payment model created by NPCI.