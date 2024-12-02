Norwegian Block Exchange (NBX) secures private investment from Pareto Securities

The funding supports NBX to continue to develop its trading platform for cryptocurrencies and digital assets, as well as new products related to banking and E-money licenses. Since their public launch in April 2020, NBX has been working towards becoming a preferred digital assets services provider in the Nordics.

NBX is currently focused on cementing further relationships with institutional clients who are considering cryptocurrencies as 'digital gold', the growing trend in wealth management, according to the official press release.