North Carolina Senate approves Bitcoin bill

The move will see the term “virtual currency” added to the existing law.

In recent news, the North Carolina Senate Finance Committee has started discussing Senate Bill 680 designed to modernize the state’s Money Transmitters Act (MTA) to cover virtual currency.

Bitcoin exchanges and other industry companies in North Carolina have to obtain a money transmitter license following a vote by members of the North Carolina Senate.

The amendment to the bill is seen by many industry advocates as a measured approach to regulation of Bitcoin and the wider digital currency and blockchain industry, according to cryptocoinsnews.com.