North Carolina exempts Bitcoin businesses from regulation

In an update to its money transmitter FAQ page, the North Carolina Office of the Commissioner of Banks (NCCOB) has exempted digital currency miners; non-financial blockchain services; and multi-signature and non-custodial wallet providers from the states Money Transmitters Act (MTA).

Notably, the exemptions are the result of collaboration between the NCCOB and industry advocacy group the Chamber of Digital Commerce.

The NCCOB had previously supported a legislative bill that would have covered bitcoin and digital currency related business activities.