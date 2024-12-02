Nium launches Crypto-as-a-Service solution

Initial API-based elements from the new Crypto-as-a-Service offering will allow financial institutions to add in-demand capabilities for cryptocurrency investment. The cryptocurrency investment services will support five cryptocurrencies in the US in 2021, with the list of supported currencies growing to 20 in 35 countries in 2022.

To help banks, businesses, and neo-financial institutions, Nium offers API-based access to its crypto investment services. Through one API connection to its platform, clients can embed capabilities to buy, sell, and hold crypto, supported by Nium with KYC, regulatory and compliance monitoring, brokerage, custody, and processing of the cryptocurrency.

These initial offerings will be followed by a roadmap of additional crypto services, including stablecoin wallets and crypto payment acceptance.