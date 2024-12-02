Nisbah Capital joins Tezos blockchain ecosystem

The company also added the Tezos blockchain to its blockchain lab projects as part of its initiative to create the biggest blockchain community in the MENA region to support commercialised applications, counselling, mentoring, and researching in the areas related to blockchain and cryptocurrency. In addition, through its subsidiary, Nisbah Capital, Taibah Valley has also become able to participate in the Tezos ecosystem as a corporate baker, meaning that it will now validate transactions (blocks) and add them to the Tezos blockchain. This move follows an announcement by EDF group subsidiary, Exaion, which became a corporate baker in October 2020.

Participating in the ecosystem as a baker not only strengthens the decentralisation of the Tezos ecosystem but also reinforces its credibility and paves the way for future institutional adoption in the MENA region. Becoming a Tezos baker is seen by Taibah Valley as part of supporting the technology and the communities that are interested in cryptocurrency. Taibah Valley was established by 2008 with the mission of investing and supporting projects with real economic value and positive impact for Saudi Arabia and the MEA region. Its areas of focus are blockchain, Internet of Things, and Artificial intelligence.