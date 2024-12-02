Ninepoint completes USD 180 mln IPO for crypto

Ninepoint Partners' bitcoin fund, which started trading on 27 January 2021, was over 99% invested on its first day of trading. The bitcoin fund is available in both USD and CAD and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols BITC.U and BITC.UN.

According to Ninepoint, the fund will have the lowest management fee structure for a listed bitcoin vehicle in Canada. The bitcoin held by the fund is valued based on the MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Bitcoin Index managed by MV Index Solutions GmbH which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Eck.