



By obtaining this capital, Next Generation is set to be able to accelerate the launch of its B2B payment ecosystem, developed to link traditional finance (TradFi) and digital finance via its MiCA-compliant, EUR-pegged stablecoin. Additionally, the funding supports the completion of technical development while also scaling partnerships for the blockchain-powered platform, in turn mitigating the need for intermediaries.











Also, one of Next Generation’s products is set to include direct integration between IBAN accounts and crypto wallets. The company’s stablecoin, pegged 1:1 to the EUR, plans to be rolled out on crypto exchanges after regulatory approval is granted as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI). According to Next Generation’s data, pre-launch commitments currently surpass USD 10 million in Total Value Locked (TVL) from worldwide financial institutions.





Next Generation’s development strategy

Through its solutions, Next Generation aims to allow businesses to benefit from efficiency, cost-reduction, and simplified cross-border capabilities within a single platform. In addition to launching more capabilities, the company plans to conduct complementary business acquisitions as part of its strategic growth trajectory. Next Generation has already acquired Lugh Financial Services, a digital asset service provider, from France’s Casino Group, intending to ensure compliance with the EU’s MiCA framework. The move came after a broader corporate tactic of purchasing complementary companies to address complexities present in the market, including regulatory compliance, technology integration, AML protocols, and cybersecurity.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Next Generation mentioned that, through these deals, their company can reduce development costs, accelerate time-to-market, and offer more capabilities to shareholders. By acquiring specialised companies and utilising blockchain, Next Generation seeks to create a holding-structured ecosystem that can contribute to the advancement of payments.

Furthermore, projecting the stablecoin market to reach USD 11 billion in 2027, Next Generation intends to capitalise on this expansion and plans to raise more funding to further extend its ecosystem and facilitate global adoption.