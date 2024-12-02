Nexo joins the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists

The Association of Certiﬁed Sanctions Specialists (ACSS) is a professional membership body for sanctions professionals around the world. It was created to advance sanctions compliance by supporting the professional development of the individuals who lead those eﬀorts. Financial institutions, law firms, consulting companies, international corporations, government, and other trades and businesses depend on the ACSS to assist them with their sanctions compliance needs.

By joining the ACSS, Nexo is looking to leverage the organisation’s expansive databases, training resources, and connections to improve its team competencies. By ensuring that each compliance professional within Nexo becomes ACSS certified, the company will improve its training regime and will be able to add ‘Certified Sanctions Specialist’ to its specialists' qualifications.

Moreover, with the goal of creating a comprehensive compliance programme, the company will support focused training sessions that will further improve Nexo’s Compliance team’s knowledge and experience with OFAC and EU sanctions regimes.

In the company press release, Nexo representatives talked about their partnership with the ACSS and highlighted its potential to improve the company’s sanctions compliance to a degree endorsed by a renowned industry body, while offering more opportunities for the growth of its compliance team.

Officials from ACSS highlighted their commitment to providing Nexo’s team with access to high-quality training with the end goal of advancing compliance within the crypto sector.

What else has Nexo been up to?

Nexo’s partnership with the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists follows the company’s completion of an independent Type 2 SOC 2 audit conducted by A-LIGN. The audit included a thorough inspection of Nexo’s processes, and by successfully completing it, Nexo affirmed that the company’s software, people, infrastructure, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been reviewed formally and were found compliant with the most rigorous data privacy and protection laws around the world.

Some of the primary highlights of Nexo’s security infrastructure include modern identity verification technologies, 256-bit SSL encryption, and alignment with the CCSS Level 3 and ISO/IEC 27001 standards. According to Nexo, since its inception in 2018, the company has placed compliance and information security at the core of its operations, with its Compliance and InfoSec departments having more than tripled in 2023.