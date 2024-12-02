



Nexo highlighted its commitment to advancement and further improving its solutions, considering the US an environment that facilitates growth and innovation. Additionally, Donald Trump Jr., who was present at the event in which Nexo announced its return, mentioned the increasing importance of crypto and digital assets in solidifying the US economy, calling for a supportive regulatory framework to enable entrepreneurs and maintain competitiveness in the digital landscape.











Nexo’s plans for the US and beyond

Nexo’s development strategy includes scaling its product offerings, optimising the user experience, and integrating technologies like AI-powered portfolio management and multi-asset trading with up to 100x leverage. At the same time, the company plans to focus on extending its global footprint, aiming to grow its presence in Latin America by teaming up with Sphere Labs to augment cross-border business payments through blockchain solutions.

Moreover, Nexo seeks to roll out additional capabilities such as cashback rewards on its Nexo Card, improved loyalty programmes for its native token, and white-label solutions to facilitate crypto services for businesses. Through these initiatives, the company aims to solidify its position in the market as a digital asset platform providing solutions to both retail and institutional clients. Users are set to be able to access Nexo’s offerings, including high-yield savings accounts, asset-backed credit lines, advanced trading, and institutional-grade liquidity solutions. Additionally, Nexo’s decision to come back to the US underscores its conviction regarding regulatory progress and the scaling adoption of crypto financial solutions.





