With the Nexo app, clients can toggle between credit or debit modes on the Nexo Card, tailoring their spending in real-time, all while accumulating up to 9% interest on their holdings, turning the card into a wealth-building tool.









Dual Mode integration bridges traditional and crypto finance

With the ongoing evolution of blockchain tech, it is becoming an important link between traditional and crypto finance, promising a more efficient and cooperative future between the two. However, crypto users still face hurdles like converting assets to fiat, merchant acceptance, and platform complexity. In this context, Dual Mode aims to tackle these challenges.

Designed with the modern crypto enthusiast in mind, and turning community feedback into a game-changing solution, the Nexo Card, which is now integrated with the new Dual Mode capability, offers all these benefits:

Switch between credit and debit mode : The Nexo Card has customers covered for everyday expenses or larger purchases. One can change modes within the Nexo app, and spend based on his budget and needs;

Seamless payments : Spending of available EUR, USD, and GBP balance or withdrawal of up to EUR 10,000 in cash each month;

Pay in local currency : The ability to make purchases at over 100 million merchants worldwide and save on foreign transaction fees;

Earn up to 9% on balance : Customers don’t need to spend their assets to earn on them. Their balance accumulates up to 9% interest per year, paid out daily;

Spending and earning with peace of mind: Nexo’s fraud detection system and 24/7 support keep customers’ account safe by identifying suspicious activity and providing assistance when needed.

Officials from Nexo said that the Nexo Card embodies customer-centric innovation, cultivated from user-driven needs that Nexo has been diligently addressing over the years. By bringing the pioneering Nexo Card with the Dual Mode capability to market, Nexo has further strengthened its position as an innovator in the crypto space. The launch underscores their commitment to proactively meet the evolving needs of their global customer base by introducing a novelty that resets the standards for what customers can expect from their financial service providers.

The Dual Mode capability on the Nexo Card builds upon the advanced infrastructure already provided by Mastercard and DiPocket, and continues to offer features like up to 2% crypto rewards on every credit mode purchase, zero fees, and seamless access with Apple Pay and Google Pay.





What does Nexo do?

Nexo is the a global digital assets institution. The company’s mission is to maximise the value and utility of digital assets by offering a comprehensive suite of products that include advanced trading solutions for retail and institutional clients, aggregation of liquidity from leading venues, and tax-efficient asset-backed credit lines

In 2022, the enterprise launched its investment arm Nexo Ventures, which now boasts over 60 portfolio companies. Nexo has processed USD 130+ billion for 6,000,000+ users across more than 200 jurisdictions.