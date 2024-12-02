Newgen selected by F&M for its online account opening process

By using Newgen's application, the goal of the bank is to facilitate every step of its customer acquisition process, ranging from omnichannel initiation to the actual opening of the account. The application is built on a low code automation platform and it helps the bank minimise data entry and increase cross/up-sell opportunities for a smooth customer journey.

YahooFinance reports that F&M Bank believes that the partnership with Newgen will help their strategic and financial commitment to creating leading-edge, best-in-class digital experiences for the clients.