Newest fork of the Bitcoin blockchain is officially live

Bitcoin Gold represents the latest instance of an “airdropped” cryptocurrency forked from the main Bitcoin chain, which is distributed to anyone who owned Bitcoin at the time of the split.

The project was revealed at the beginning of November 2017, weeks after it first initiated a split from the main Bitcoin blockchain and aimed at blocking the use of specialized chips for mining. The launch caps a lengthy period of development for the cryptocurrency, which follows Bitcoin Cash, a near USD 30 billion network that split off from Bitcoin this summer.

Now, public mining for the cryptocurrency has begun, with several mining pools opening up in coordination with the launch. Yet the process of distributing the software came with some complications for users such as problems connecting nodes to other computers on the network, according to CoinDesk.