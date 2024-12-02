New white paper discusses cybersecurity around blockchain

Tianji University’s academics took also part within the project and analysed ways to ease cybersecurity issues around the technology. Nodes store the network’s transaction history, maintaining and sharing information about the blockchain with connected peers. Still, any peer-to-peer system faces unique kinds of cybersecurity concerns, including Sybil attacks, when fake identities are created and exploited on the network.

Therefore, researchers propose a method for determining behaviours between nodes, which they think could solve some of those long-held issues; at least, provide a way for keeping a closer tab on a blockchain.

The concept is notable given the issues raised around cybersecurity and blockchain, especially by regulators including ESMA, the EUs top securities watchdog. In February 2017, the agency said that it would not move immediately to draft new regulations for blockchain, but that it still believed cybersecurity concerns to be a major impediment to wider adoption.