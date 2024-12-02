New Hampshire Bitcoin tax bill defeated

The New Hampshire House of Representatives voted 264 to 74 to kill the bill on 20th January 2016 – a move that came just over a year after the measure was first introduced.

The bill was introduced by state Representative Eric Schleien last January and proposed letting citizens in New Hampshire pay taxes and fees using the digital currency. If passed, the New Hampshire State Treasurer would have been mandated to select a Bitcoin payments firm to process the transactions and prepare a plan for how to accept Bitcoin payments by January 2017.