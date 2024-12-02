New blockchain gaming platform built on Counterparty protocol

The new platform is expected to be released in September 2016. By using Counterparty protocol, developers and companies will be able to build games on the Bitcoin blockchain. The kit will include a game optimized mobile item collection app and an app developer interface for token management.

According to Coin Journal, IndieSquare and EverdreamSoft have also announced plans to form a new joint venture that will focus on “allowing interoperability of game items between different games.”

In recent months, interest in blockchain technology for the gaming industry has significantly increased, said Counterparty representative, but he also noted that the entry barrier for game developers who are not familiar with blockchain and cryptocurrencies is still very high. The new platform might lower the entry barrier for both small indie game developers and bigger game companies, he continues.