NeuCoin launches digital currency for online and mobile gaming

NeuCoin is designed for use cases such as playing freemium games online or on mobile phones without needing a wallet address or QR code – the new NeuCoin will be payable right on the game site whether it’s on iPhone or a tablet.

NeuCoin can also be traded and exchanged for Bitcoin on Bittrex and Cryptsy. NeuCoin is also partnering with r music and video content providers to develop micro-payment solutions for tipping, pay-per-view, ad-free and micro-subscriptions, with user acquisition fuelled by distribution of NeuCoin.