Nets partners Coinify to deploy blockchain technology

The partnership involves cooperating with experts in this ?eld of technology with the intention to develop a number of proof of concepts as the basis for developing specific products and services. The companies will work on how blockchain technology could be applied commercially and within existing regulatory frameworks.

Coinify is a European blockchain payments provider that supports 17 blockchain currencies and offers payouts to their customer local currencies. Coinify also provides consumer and corporate trading of digital currencies, such as bitcoin.

Nets is a digital payment solutions provider that covers Nordic and Baltic regions, delivering services in the field of card payments, account transfers and payments solutions for merchants.