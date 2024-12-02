Netherlands to kick off blockchain development campus for financial companies

The announcement was made at a conference organized by Holland Fintech and De Nederlandsche Bank. The campus is expected to launch in September 2016, however, its location has not been disclosed yet.

Vermeend, a former minister, was appointed as fintech ambassador earlier in 2016 by Ministers Henk Kamp of Economic Affairs and Jeroen Dijsselbloem of Finance in response to rapid pace of fintech developments and the massive impact it is expected to have in the financial industry, according to econotimes.com. He liaises between the fintech sector, the government, industry and regulators and works on solving problems for technology companies in the financial sector.

The announcement follows the recent update provided by the Dutch central bank on “DNBcoin” experiments that were conducted to better understand the working of the blockchain technology. The central bank is interested in the technology as it believes that blockchain may have implications for the overarching goal of financial stability, which primarily aims to promote the smooth functioning of the payment system, prudential supervision and oversight, and monetary policy.