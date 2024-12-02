Netflix open to Bitcoin payments acceptance

Netflix already accepts payments in some local currencies, for example in India, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong, because governments there impose restrictions that restrain the adoption of credit cards for international transactions.

As we know, Bitcoin technology has a lot of applications in many areas, including the movie industry.

For example, a similar service to Netflix is provided by Streamium that links video streamers and viewers. It is a peer-to-peer (P2P) video streaming service with payments in Bitcoin.