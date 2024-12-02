NetCents works with Vanbex on financial services platform

Blockchain technology has the potential to replace the over 30 trillion financial transactions per year currently processed by the Automated Clearing House (ACH) and the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), according to Yahoo Finance.

NetCents integrates Genisys, a blockchain-integrated payment platform from Vanbex Group that offers a turn-key transaction messaging system for cross-border payments, to work in conjunction with the SWIFT and Clearing House Interbank Payments System (CHIPS) protocols.

Recently, NetCents has started beta testing on its Payment Gateway platform, an ecommerce application that processes and authorizes secure credit card transactions in both digital and traditional fiat currency, as well as PayPal and Apple Pay for merchants.