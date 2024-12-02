NetCents to launch a cryptocurrency credit card

According to BitBoy Crypto, NetCents credit card users will not have to pre-load cryptocurrency onto their cards. By directly linking to a users’ wallet, the NetCents card allows cryptocurrency to be spent in real-time. The company plans to issue the credit cards through the Visa network. The card will consist of a chip, pin, magstripe, and near-field communication technology, and the user experience will be integrated into a NetCents application.

In addition, users will be able to choose up to three spendable cryptocurrencies through the card.

The cryptocurrencies that will be supported initially are Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, and Litecoin.The NetCents card is planned to be available to Canadian Residents first, and then it may be offered to other nations as well.