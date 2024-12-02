NetCents teams up with Bitstamp

Recently, Bitstamp has obtained a Payment Institution License in Luxembourg, therefore the company is legally entitled to operate as a financial platform in the European Union. Consisting of 28 countries, Bitstamp is the only licensed and regulated exchange in Europe.

NetCents is an online payments platform, offering consumers and merchants online services for managing electronic payments. The Company is focused on capturing the migration from cash to digital currency by utilizing blockchain technology to provide payment solutions. NetCents works with its financial partners, mobile operators, exchanges, to streamline the user experience of transacting online. NetCents technology is integrated into the Automated Clearing House (ACH), which ensures consumers security and privacy.