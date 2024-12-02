NetCents collaborates with Visa to launch its credit card





The co-branded card enables cryptocurrency wallet holders and traders to use cryptocurrencies for in-store and online transactions, being approximately 40 million merchants that accept Visa worldwide. Also, the line of credit will let NetCents to ‘float’ currency in the market over extended periods allowing the company to profit from arbitrage trading opportunities.

The NetCents Visa card enables its users to spend up to three separate cryptocurrencies on the card. Using any of its settlement, clients such as Bitcoin, Lightcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Ripple, the user will be able to pair to their credit card and will be asked at sign up to rank them in priority order.