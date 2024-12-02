NEM.io partners with Blockchain Global for international reach

The partnerships’ first goal is to open a Blockchain Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to serve as a research, a development and coworking space. The opening date is set to be August 2017 and the center will house the NEM Blockchain Innovation Lab, a headquarters for research and development as well as regional support for organizations interested in using the NEM platform within their IT infrastructures.

A cryptocurrency exchange for the NEM ecosystem is also in the works. Blockchain Global will develop the infrastructure and the platform.

The NEM.io Foundation is expected to invest around USD 40 million in 2018 into its global expansion programs. USD 5 million out of this amount will be allocated towards supporting blockchain companies that are part of the Blockchain Center.