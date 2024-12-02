NEC becomes premier member of Hyperledger blockchain project

NEC was among a group of companies to join the Hyperledger project in early 2016. Hyperledger formally launched in December 2015, backed by firms including IBM, JPMorgan and the London Stock Exchange, and has since grown to include more than 100 startups and established companies among its ranks.

In statements, the company indicated that its expanded work with Hyperledger would build on its past efforts focused around the tech.

In addition to its work with Hyperledger, NEC has played a role in blockchain development within Japans finance space. In October 2016, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank announced that it was exploring concepts around trade finance and asset custody, working with NEC and IBM’s Japanese arm to test prototypes.