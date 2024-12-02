Nebeus raises EUR 1.3 million in a Seedrs round

The company’s full Series A is looking to raise EUR 10 million, which would be used to improve the services provided by the app, apply for new licences, grow the team, and fund new marketing campaigns.

The crypto startup also revealed its plans to launch a DeFi wallet in a bid to provide accessible and convenient DeFi solutions for its users. In addition, Nebeus is looking to develop a full brokerage service with stocks, commodities, FOREX, and bonds.

In the official press release, Nebeus representatives talked about the importance of providing a comprehensive range of financial instruments for customers, as this could attract more investors from different asset classes. They also unveiled the company’s goals to provide access to a one-stop shop for a multitude of financial services, whether we’re talking about investing in stocks, trading commodities, regular banking, or cryptocurrency-related activities.

More information about Nebeus’ products

Nebeus service package will also comprise a crypto credit line and credit card. Through these services, users will gain the ability to leverage their cryptocurrency holdings to access instant credit lines without the need to sell their assets. In essence, Nebeus aims to combine the benefits of traditional finance with innovative cryptocurrency features and create a holistic solution that caters to the diverse financial needs of individuals.

The company launched the Nebeus Card in January 2023 in partnership with Visa in an effort to expand its financial services. The card was designed to allow users to spend directly from their Nebeus accounts by leveraging the benefits of Visa. Nebeus specialises in creating links between crypto and traditional finance by offering a financial framework with customer personal EU IBANs and UK Sort code accounts connected to a crypto ecosystem.

The Nebeus Debit Card is linked directly with the Nebeus Money Account. It also allows users to receive their salaries on the card or to make third-party payments. In addition, cardholders can access the Nebeus Crypto Account to transfer money for crypto investments.

Prior to launching this card, in August 2022, Nebeus announced a partnership with embedded payments platform Modulr to improve its offering with accounts, real-time payments, and Visa cards. The move made Nebeus one of the first European companies to leverage Modulr’s one-stop card-issuing solution across the UK and Europe.