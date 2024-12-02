Nebeus partners Visa to launch the Nebeus Debit Card

Nebeus is a European cryptocurrency app and desktop platform established in 2014 and operational in over 120 countries. The Nebeus Card will be available in markets across Europe, and it was designed to allow users to spend directly from their Nebeus accounts by leveraging the benefits of Visa. In fact, Nebeus specialises in creating links between crypto and traditional finance by offering a financial framework with customer personal EU IBANs and UK Sort code accounts connected to a crypto ecosystem.

In this ecosystem, the Nebeus Money Account feature works just like a bank while the Nebeus Crypto Account includes features such as a digital wallet and exchange, cryptocurrency rewards, and digital asset storage facilities in insured cold wallets.

The Nebeus Debit Card benefits from a direct connection with the Nebeus Money Account. It also allows users to receive their salaries on the card or to make third-party payments. Cardholders can access the Nebeus Crypto Account in order to transfer money for crypto investments. Designed for the European market, the debit card supports EUR and GBP currencies and is accepted in Visa’s 80 million locations around the world.

Nebeus representatives have stated in the company press release that they aim to increase the accessibility of digital assets across the ecosystem by creating a connection between everyday payments and crypto services. The upcoming development phases of Nebeus’ Debit Card include Apple Pay and Google Pay support, as well as launching a physical version of the debit card later in 2023.

According to the same representatives, Nebeus wants to launch a credit line that will allow users to spend worldwide without having to sell their cryptocurrencies.

Nebeus partnered with Modulr in 2022

In August 2022, Nebeus has partnered with the embedded payments platform Modulr to improve its offering with accounts, real-time payments, and Visa cards. The partnership with Modulr allowed Nebeus to issue branded virtual and physical cards with ‘out of the box’ issuing features such as card-freezing, real-time spend notifications, and spend controls.

This allowed Nebeus’ customers to benefit from a payment experience that is more in line with that provided by a traditional bank account but reportedly improved, crypto-enabled, and instant. Modulr is one of few non-banks to hold and settle GBP funds at the Bank of England, according to the company. Once more, this partnership aimed to create a bridge for consumers between crypto and traditional financial services.