NearPay launches crypto virtual cards and digital wallet

NearPay Wallet is now available on all platforms, including Web, iOS, and Android. With NearPay customers can buy crypto using credit card or a bank transfer, send, receive, and exchange it, or make withdrawals directly to their bank account. In addition to that, they can instantly issue a virtual Visa debit card which lets them spend crypto for online purchases with automatic conversion to fiat. The service is available to residents of the European Economic Area (EEA) and the UK.

The wallet currently supports 38 cryptocurrencies, including NEAR, BTC, ETH, and USDT. Along with crypto payments and conversion, customers can make conventional bank transfers in EUR and GBP. Soon, Wallet will provide earning rewards with a compound rate of up to 15.81% API without any deposit or withdrawal fees.





What does it offer?

As NearPay representatives say, they tried to take the best features of modern digital banking and bring them to the world of crypto to create a simple interface that makes managing all finances, both fiat and crypto, easier.





According to Insider Intelligence, payments made using cryptocurrencies will surpass USD 10 billion in total transaction value globally for the first time in 2022, while 60% of crypto owners are interested in using crypto as a payment method to make online purchases more private or secure. While certain retail fintech apps allow customers to purchase crypto, what they are actually buying is a synthetic asset that can’t be withdrawn. NearPay Wallet is a custodial wallet that lets users directly own crypto assets and make use of them.





Recent crypto cards news

Provider of Bitcoin and crypto payment services BitPay has recently partnered with cashback rewards platform Cardlytics to deliver a rewarding programme for BitPay Prepaid card owners. BitPay cardholder will automatically receive up to 15% cashback on purchases every time they use their card at participating retailers, both online and offline.

In other parts of the world, Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has asked credit card companies to ban payments for crypto-related purchases, as the regulator believes these assets are risky and speculative.

According to the FSC, credit cards should be used only as a payment method for goods and services and not facilitate speculative trading and financial investments, which could lead to debt and a high fiscal burden. Credit card providers who currently serve crypto merchants have three months from the start of August to comply with the latest FSC requirements and, once the deadline passes, companies must submit an audit report to the regulator.