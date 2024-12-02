NEAR launches regional hub in Kenya for blockchain innovation

The hub is dedicated to ongoing blockchain innovation, education, and talent development throughout the African continent. Kenya ranked fifth in last year’s Global Crypto Adoption Index, and Kenyans are already directly trading cryptocurrencies with each other more than elsewhere in the world. Besides expanding throughout Nairobi, NEAR is also reaching lesser-known cities in Kenya where no other Layer 1 blockchain has an established presence yet.

The hub will be led by the founder of Sankore and supported by a core team of four members. Comprised of events, an academy, an incubation programme, and the Sankore Bounty ecosystem, the hub will be an intersection of Africa’s most talented blockchain developers and international support for their innovations.

The overwhelming attendance rates of Sankore NEAR-Meets, where locals gather to gain blockchain education and meet people in the NEAR ecosystem, have demonstrated the enthusiasm of younger generations in Kenya towards crypto, blockchain, and Web3 education. The gatherings have allowed people to learn, share ideas, network, establish opportunities in the open web, and make Web3 a reality. A recent event held in Nakuru focused on Harnessing Opportunities in Web3 with a NEAR-Certified Developer advising local developers on acquiring blockchain certification and NEAR Developer Certification.

The education arm of the hub has already made connections with local universities, with 77 registered students in the NEAR Certified Developer Workshops, seven students registered to the NEAR Certified Analysts Workshops, and six students already officially certified as developers.

The continent has been undergoing a rapid digital revolution over the past decade, and African countries have been adopting crypto quicker than their global counterparts. Cryptocurrency adoption in Africa increased 1200% from July 2020 to June 2021, the fastest adoption rate in the world. Alongside this has been a growing appetite among African youth for technical training and education opportunities.

NEAR gives software developers access to create new crypto applications, from Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to decentralised finance products and launching new business models and consumer products. The NEAR blockchain acts as a bridge to other blockchains, allowing for the free flow of assets and communication between networks for the betterment of all, the official press release concludes.