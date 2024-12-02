NCR to embed Bitcoin payments for small business service

The system will also support mobile Bitcoin wallet payments and will be attached to its POS platform.

In January 2013, NCR and PayPal inked a deal to integrate the two companies’ offerings, leveraging NCR’s hardware to connect merchants to PayPal’s payment channels. Merchants who currently use the NCR Silver POS can opt to use PayPal when accepting payments.

NCR is a global payments companies founded in 1884 as a cash register maker. NCR offers a number of hardware and software solutions and reported more than USD 6 billion in revenue in 2013.