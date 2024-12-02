NCR to acquire LibertyX





The LibertyX digital currency solution runs on ATMs, kiosks, and point-of-sale (POS) systems. LibertyX partners with independent ATM operators, like Cardtronics, who own and manage ATMs in the US at locations like convenience stores, pharmacies, and supermarkets.

Moving forward, NCR will offer the LibertyX capabilities as part of its solutions for banks, retailers, and restaurants. NCR’s digital wallet and mobile applications will provide these capabilities across NCR’s physical and digital touchpoints.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close later in 2021. It is subject to customary closing conditions, including obtaining certain regulatory licensing consents and approvals.