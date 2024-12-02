NCR completes acquisition of LibertyX





According to the official press release, LibertyX is a strategic fit for NCR because it accelerates NCR’s ability to deliver a complete digital currency solution to its customers, including the ability to buy and sell cryptocurrency, conduct cross-border remittance, and accept digital currency payments across digital and physical channels.

The LibertyX digital currency solution runs on ATMs, kiosks, and point-of-sale (POS) systems. Moving forward, NCR will use its Pay360 platform to offer the LibertyX capabilities as part of its solutions for banks, retailers, and restaurants. NCR Pay360 provides financial institutions a secure way to enable cash-in and cash-out transactions from their mobile banking app, website, or even customer service centers.

On August 2, 2021, NCR and LibertyX announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement under which NCR would acquire LibertyX. The transaction includes LibertyX’s cryptocurrency remittance business, LibertyPay. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.