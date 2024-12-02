NatWest blocks payments to Binance





NatWest joins Santander and Barclays among major banks preventing UK customers from purchasing crypto on Binance, following the warning from the Financial Conduct Authority that the exchange was operating in the country without permission.

The bank had previously limited the amount users could spend each day on crypto exchanges in response to concerns over investment scams and fraud. In conjunction with this policy, NatWest is blocking outright payments to a small number of crypto firms that pose particularly significant levels of risk.