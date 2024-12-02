Nasdaq tests Bitcoin blockchain for use on stock market

If the effort is successful, Nasdaq plans to use so-called blockchain technology in its stock market. Nasdaq will start its pilot project in Nasdaq Private Market, a fledgling marketplace launched in January 2014 to handle pre-IPO trading among private companies.

Private companies typically handle sales and transfers of shares with largely informal systems, including spreadsheets maintained by lawyers who verify transactions by hand. Nasdaq wants to replace that process with a system based on Bitcoin’s blockchain technology.